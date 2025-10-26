Marriage, Pregnancy

I n some parts of Africa and Nigeria, some families have and strongly believe in the culture that states that unless a female gets pregnant, their son will not marry the lady and consequently, the wedding will never take place. They say that they do not want their sons to marry girls who will not be able to get pregnant and give them grandchildren. Also, there are some families who wants to be sure that their son in law to be is fertile. They want to see if the man who is proposing marriage to their daughter can get her pregnant.

They boast that their families have a history of fertility. The man must therefore prove that he is a man by getting the wife pregnant. This is totally ungodly. The Bible says Ruth, “the Lord gave her conception.” Psalm 127:3 says “Lo, children are an heritage of the Lord: and the fruit of the womb is her reward.” Boaz did not try out Ruth to see whether she was fertile, as some men would have wanted to do. He married her straight away because he loved her genuinely and was not ready to “taste her” before marrying her. Any family that supports such a cultural practice is supporting sexual impurity and recklessness.

This is totally unbiblical. Such a culture degrades the human being especially womanhood. Some men have gone round and used many women and abandoned them. What you sow as a family is what you reap into your family. Women should not knowingly allow themselves to be used as experimental guinea pigs. They should not go through such struggles in order to have a husband who may end up loving the children more than them. What you struggle to get, you struggle to keep.

Such women may still find themselves struggling all through their lives to keep their husbands. Any man or woman, who has a known infertility problem, should let the proposed spouse know before the relationship gets to the stage of marriage or else it is equal to complete deceit. I believe strongly that prayer and godly medical care can solve problems of infertility. Love you.