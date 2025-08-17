Marriage, Not My Priority –Chike

Nigerian singer and songwriter,

Chike, says he has no plans to get married, describing marriage as “a stupid step”.

Speaking in an interview, the singer said he does not see marriage as a priority for his life.

“In my personal opinion, in fact, I think it’s a stupid step to get married, that’s my opinion,” he said.

Chike, who is popular for his love songs, also revealed that his happiness is tied to financial stability.

“For me to be happy, to be honest, I need a lot of money. This is not even canal, I won’t lie to you, I like money. I want money,” he added.

Chike further reflected on his career journey, saying he never envisioned making a living from music until after his university education.

“I would say right after my university, I knew music is what I’ll do for a living. I won’t say I knew before, to be honest, because I just used to sing and disturb everybody around me,” he said.

In 2022, the ‘Boo of the Booless’ hitmaker revealed that he has never said “I love you”. He added that the phrase makes him feel “vulnerable”.

“I get that feeling that if I say it, my bolz would shrink and disappear. Happy I get to sing it though,” he said.

Chike began his music career in 2015 following his participation in Project Fame. He was the first runner-up on The Voice of Nigeria in 2016 and went on to release ‘Fancy’, his debut single, later that same year.

The 32-year-old singer is known for his soulful and love-themed songs.

He has also explored acting, appearing in notable films like ‘Gangs of Lagos’ and ‘Battleground’.