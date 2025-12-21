Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has described marriage as “Overrated,” arguing that the institution often comes with pressures that can strain even long-standing relationships.

Speaking during a recent interview with Naija FM Lagos, the actress reflected on relationship dynamics she has observed over the years, noting that many couples who date for a decade or more sometimes split shortly after getting married.

According to her, this pattern raises questions about whether formalising relationships always adds value, adding that while she is not opposed to getting married again, it is not something she is actively pursuing.

She said her life experiences have taught her to remain open-minded rather than make absolute decisions about the future.

“I am open to remarriage if it comes, but I am not looking for it. I have learnt not to say ‘never,’” she said.

The actress further shared her belief that the pressure associated with marriage can introduce intolerance and unrealistic expectations into relationships that previously functioned well.

She suggested that the “marriage tag” can sometimes complicate matters, leading to avoidable conflicts.

Citing examples of couples who dated for 10 to 15 years only to separate within a few years of marriage, Jegede questioned why such relationships could not have continued without formalising them.

In her view, the shift in dynamics after marriage often plays a role in these breakdowns.

She also proposed cohabitation as an alternative, saying it allows couples to build a life together without the societal and emotional pressures that often accompany marriage.

“I think it is better to find who you love and just cohabit with them,” she added.

Jegede’s comments have sparked conversations online, with many weighing in on modern relationships, commitment, and whether marriage still holds the same meaning it once did.