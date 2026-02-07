Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 4 housemate Elozonam has revealed that repeated exposure to failed marriages has significantly shaped his skepticism toward marriage.

Speaking in a recent episode of the WithChude podcast, Elozonam said watching the breakdown of marriages among friends and people close to him, many of which he personally celebrated, made him question the institution itself.

According to him, these unions, called marriage, often end in conflict and public drama, rarely with clear explanations.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, he said, while some marriages may simply end because they are no longer convenient for both parties, the overwhelming narrative he encounters is one of failure.

Elozonam, however, acknowledged that successful marriages do exist, explaining that they often go unnoticed because happy couples are focused on living their lives rather than sharing their experiences publicly.

He added that constant exposure to negative marriage stories, particularly on social media, began to influence his mindset, prompting him to step back from such conversations to protect his perspective.

This, he said, left him unconvinced that marriage is necessary for him, at least for now.