Marriage Is Not An Achievement – Mary Njoku

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku has taken to her social media page to opine that marriage is not an achievement but finding the right partner is a big deal.

The thespian actor made this statement in a post via her Instagram page while condemning women who pressure others to get married, noting that the majority of married women are not happy in their marriages, but dare not say it out, because of societal expectations.

Speaking further, she warned married women to allow the singles to breathe.

READ ALSO:

She said, “Dear married women, Enough! Marriage is not an achievement. Finding the RIGHT partner is.

“Give the singles space to make the biggest decisions of their lives and find GOOD partners in peace. Over 60% of couples claim happiness often because of societal expectations.

“That was how Ifeoma was pushed to marry nonsense. Every weekend na hospital appointment for black eye, and spiritual warfare against physical side chicks.

“Yet she is among those trolling single girls for the same marriage. Rest Biko. Focus on the Economy! And Let the singles BREATHE.”