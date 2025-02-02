Marriage is not a Do-or-Die Affair –Veteran Actor, Chiwetalu Agu

Share

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has issued words of advice to singles planning to get married.

Agu in a new video sighted on Instagram, talked about some of the red flags to look out for and urged unmarried people to let go of the desperate need to get married.

He also addressed people who are already married, advising them to seek help or run for their lives if they are unhappy in the marriage.

In his words; “Marriage is not a do-or-die affair. If you have an abusive partner, run for your life. If you are in a toxic relationship, run for your life. If you are not happy in your marriage, seek help or run for your life.”

He added that a divorce is better than dying in the hands of a toxic and abusive partner in marriage.

“Divorce is better than “rest in peace”. “I want to stay because of my children”. That was how a lady was killed. Now, who will take care of the kids? Is it the man that killed you? Or the relatives who love their own families?”

The thespian also recommended that people run background checks on their potential spouses before getting married.

“Always remember to run background checks before marrying someone.”

He added that people should be extra cautious of their reasons for getting married.

“He is handsome; I want to marry him”: see you, see death. “My mates are all married, but I’m still single”: see you, see death.”

