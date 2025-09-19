Marriage Is Most Important Contract With God – DJ Cuppy

Nigerian Disc Jockey and philanthropist, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has shared her views on marriage, describing it as the most powerful and meaningful partnership in life.

Taking to her X account on Thursday, the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola explained that she considered marriage not just a union between two people, but a divine contract with God.

Call me old school, but I see marriage as the most powerful partnership in life. Maybe even the most important contract you will ever sign… with God Himself as the witness,” she wrote.

Cuppy also noted that seeing her younger sister, Temi Otedola, walk down the aisle with Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, reminded her that marriage is far from being outdated.

“With the right person, it pulls you closer to purpose and builds love, family, and legacy,” she added.

Her comments come after Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi recently concluded their multi-country wedding celebrations.

New Telegraph reports that the couple tied the knot in three ceremonies across Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland.

The first took place in Monaco on May 9, a symbolic date marking the birthday of Mr Eazi’s late mother.

This was followed by a traditional Yoruba wedding at the Otedola family residence in Dubai, before the festivities wrapped up with a private white wedding in Iceland in August.

The pair had announced their engagement in April 2022, with Temi sharing a video of Mr Eazi’s proposal on Instagram.

At the time, the couple hinted at their plans for an intimate wedding, which they ultimately fulfilled through their series of elegant, international ceremonies.