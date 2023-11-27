Marriage Crisis: Nosa Rex Advises Israel DMW On What To Do

Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex has taken to his social media page to advise Israel DMW on how to resolve his marital challenges with his estranged wife, Sheila Courage.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, November 26, the actor said he has been married for eight years, so he should be qualified to counsel married men.

He claimed that there is no longer any patience among married couples as they are becoming very self-conscious about their union.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, he noted that marriage has no manual but experience has kept him going, adding that there is no such thing as a perfect marriage as he suggested that in order for a couple to understand one another, they should date before getting married.

Addressing Israel DMW’s marriage crash, Nosa criticized an influencer who criticised Israel for constantly prostrating for Afrobeat singer, Davido.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

He advised Israel to focus on pursuing whatever endeavours that provide for his needs and gives him relevance.

Also, he advised Israel DMW to settle with his wife as the matter is not worth causing their separation, unless there are more issues hidden that they are not spilling, adding that there’s no manual to marriage.

Watch Video Below;