Marriage, Citizenship Registration: Court Orders FG To Halt Action Over Alleged Contract Breach

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered parties in a contract dispute involving the Federal Ministry of Interior to maintain the status quo, pending the hearing of the substantive suit.

Anchor Dataware Solutions Limited had sued the ministry, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the alleged wrongful termination of its contract to manage and maintain the e-Citibiz platform – a system used for automating expatriate quotas, business permits, citizenship processes, and marriage registrations.

The case, marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/770/2025, seeks several declarations, including that the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement between the firm and the ministry remains valid and binding.

Anchor Dataware also wants the court to declare that its disengagement via a letter dated April 15, 2025, was unlawful and a breach of the contract terms.

Also, the firm is seeking an injunction restraining the ministry from appointing another service provider without following the three-month termination notice procedure stipulated in clause 13.1 of the agreement. Anchor Dataware is also demanding ₦20 million in damages.

At Monday’s proceedings, counsel for the plaintiff, AO Amagwula and defence counsel for the defendants, Abiola Olawola, appeared before the court.

The matter, earlier adjourned on April 24 to allow for proper service of court processes, was again postponed after Olawola informed the court that the defence had been served the plaintiff’s counter-affidavit and still had time to respond under statutory rules.

