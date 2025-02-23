Marlian Records boss knows what he did to my husband –Mobad’s wife

Share

Wunmi Aloba, the wife of late singer, Mohbad recently came out of her sell to share what she has been facing since the death of her husband, Mohbad.

Wunmi, who has largely stayed out of the public eye since Mohbad’s death, recently sat down with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

In the interview, she spoke about the bullying she has faced since her husband’s death and also addressed Naira Marley.

When asked what she would say to the Marlian Records boss if she saw him, Wunmi stated that deep down, he knows what he did to the late singer.

“One thing I would tell him is that even if the whole world doesn’t believe what I’ve been saying, you know deep down that you maltreated my husband,” she said.

Mohbad joined Marlian Records in 2019 but left in 2022, citing issues of physical abuse and unpaid royalties.

He died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27, after reportedly sustaining an injury in a physical altercation with a friend.

His death led to widespread public outrage, with accusations of bullying and assault linked to his former label.

Share

Please follow and like us: