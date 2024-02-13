Markets, Schools Shut As Residents Mourn Asaba Monarch

The Asagba of Asaba in Delta State, Obi Chike Edozien is dead.

This is coming barely one week after the palace announced that the traditional ruler is hospitalised in a statement made available to New Telegraph.

However, the monarch’s death was officially announced at about 55 pm on Tuesday, February 13, by the Onihe of Asaba, Obi Ubaka Attor which was followed by the shooting of 21 cannons.

The Palace Secretary, Chief Patrick Ndili, said, “With heavy hearts, we announce in a statement the transition unto eternal glory our highly revered royal father, Asagba, Prof. Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba.

The family and Asaba kingdom would announce the burial arrangements in due time and thereafter announce the decoration of Asagba’s first son, Joseph Edozien, as the regent.

READ ALSO:

According to Punch, business activities in Asaba, the Delta State capital, and its environs have been crippled while schools, shops, and markets were shut down even as the movements in and out of Asaba, including tricycles and motorcycles, were restricted.

Also, popular Ogbogonogo and Oko markets, among others, were under lock and key following the death of the 13th Asagba of Asaba