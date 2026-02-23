Markets Fire: KACCIMA Sets Up Experts Technical C’ttee

Following persistence fire outbreaks at Kano major markets resulting in loss of lives and billions of naira worth of goods, the State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mine and Agriculture, KACCIMA, has created an Experts Technical Committee to come up with an adaptable measure that would curtail the menace once and for all.

This is even as the fire experts, attributed the problem to lack of essential safety, emergency preparations and serious blockage of accessable Roads networking in the markets.

In a meeting of stakeholders convened by the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, KACCIMA on Saturday, the experts highlighted ways to avert recurrence of the inferno. Speaking at the meeting, federal and state fire service controllers attributed the problem to the negligence in the part of the market operators to provide safety and emergency equipment, as well as accessable roads networking.