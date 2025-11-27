Marketplace Naija Online Platform Debuts To Tackle Scam

Marketplace Naija, an online platform, has been introduced, in what its spokesperson, Ifejika Somtochukwu, said is to address challenges Nigerians face when conducting online transactions.

Somotochukwu said in the statement that many Nigeria were exposed to fraudulent dealings due to unstructured and unreliable online platforms.

According to him, the platform, which is accessible at www.marketplace. ng, aims at connecting buyers and sellers across the country. “Our focus has always been to make everyday trading simpler and safer for Nigerians.

“People shouldn’t have to struggle to find a buyer, verify a seller, or understand what they’re paying for,” the statement indicated.

The platform allows users to list items, such as property, vehicles, and services while providing verification tools and reporting mechanisms to flag suspicious activity.