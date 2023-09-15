Marketing: Artisans Urged to Deploy Social Media for Optimisation

To remain engaged, meet new customers, enhance their earnings as well as widen their outreach, artisans in different fields have been advised to deploy opportunities provided by social media in marketing their products.

Giving the advice at the Edo Leather Business to Business Summit and Fair, organised by the National Steering Committee on Leather and Leather Policy Implementation Plan, Edo State Commissioner for Digital Economy, Science and Technology, Mr. Ogbide Ifaluyi Isibor, ssid social media would promote their products for greater visibility, sales and earnings.

The Nigerian Observer reports that the event provided stakeholders in leather industry to come up with ideas for improved productivity, job creation and contibution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to Isibor, “the world is changing, maximise technology to its fullest potential, go on social media platforms and create accounts for your business, take nice pictures of your products, post them alongside their prices and boost them if possible.”

Mr. Olasunkanmi Mosiku, National Chairman, Cobblers And Leather Artisans Association of Nigeria (CALAAN), appealed to Nigerians to reduce their consumption of the local delicacy known as pomo, which is animal skin, as this significantly reduces the amount of hides and skins available for the manufacture of shoes and other leather products in the country.

Mosiku further said there were no modern tanneries in Nigeria capable of delivering perfect product finishing which would then make Nigerian products more competitive at home and abroad. He said there was also a shortage of skilled manpower in the local industry.