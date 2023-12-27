‘Marketers to sell products from Dangote Refinery from January’

The Executive Secretary of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, has said that marketers will start selling refined products by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery from January 2024. He stated that the marketers would first start selling Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel, and JetA1 or aviation fuel in January while fuel could be sold towards the end of first quarter or in the second quarter of the year.

In an interview with New Telegraph, yesterday, he also said the marketers were excited that refined products will start being sold from the r650,000 barrels per day (BPD) integrated refinery in the Lekki Free Zone, Lagos, Nigeria. Isong said: “There is a startup process and they are currently in that process. So we know that they will sell AGO and JETA1 in early January because it is that start up process that will produce products. “They will start refining and products will come out as it meets the necessary mechanical adjustments to improve the efficiency and the yield. So, they will do that first run, second run as the test runs. Products will come out which they will sell. But to reach full efficiency, they will continue to make adjustments until they have reached full efficiency.

“We will sell products from the refinery in early January. They may take a few weeks to make adjustments and they start pushing out. I expect maybe later on, we are told, in the next quarter, they will now fix the FCC, units will begin to yield petrol and then we will get petrol later on, maybe towards the end of first quarter or in the second quarter of the year. But they have crude and the crude is not just sitting there. The processes have started. “The startup process has commenced and we will start selling products in January. We are very excited about that.”