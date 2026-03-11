Marketers Seek Investment To Process N473bn Raw Cashew Nuts

As global cashew market is projected to reach approximately $9.65 billion by 2026, National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) has called for massive investment in local cashew processing of 350,000 tonnes of raw cashew valued at N473 billion ($338 million).

The association said that it was part of a strategic step to reposition Nigeria in the global market, create jobs, and grow export revenues.

In the country, price of raw cashew is N1.35 million per tonne, while processed cashew is valued at $4,500 per metric tonne, leading to improved value of N2.2 trillion ($1.58 billion). Findings revealed that if the cashew nuts are processed, the exporters would gain extra 79 per cent in value.

The President of NCAN, Ojo Ajanaku, who said that the country currently processes less than 10 per cent of its annual production of 350,000 metric tonnes, only about 25 to 30 companies in Nigeria currently process up to 10 tonnes or more per day, He noted that Nigeria risks losing out on the projected global cashew industry growth from $9.8 billion to $11.8 billion unless it steps up efforts to add value locally.

Meanwhile, the National Apex of Cashew Farmers, Processors and Marketing Cooperative Limited has said that it would focus on enhancing the processing of raw cashew nuts to boost the country’s agribusiness by empowering rural cashew farmers, processors and marketers.

The President, National Apex of Cashew Farmers, Processors and Marketing Cooperative Ltd, Mr Yunusa Enemali, said in Abuja that this would be done through collaborative efforts, capacity building and advocacy.

According to him, the cashew sector plays a vital role in poverty reduction among farmers and other actors as well as promoting diversification of agricultural education exports.

He exained: “The cashew industry provides opportunities for women and youth inclusion, and it enables the processing of other products from cashew for local consumption. “In spite of being one of the largest producers of cashew nuts in the world, our industry is hindered by limited access to finance and markets, inadequate infrastructure and technology.

“Additionally, we face challenges related to quality research institutes, quality assurance, and standardisation. These challenges must be addressed to unlock the full potential of the cashew sector.” Enemali stressed that the cashew sector in Nigeria had tremendous potential and value chain addition, especially at the rural communities.

The president added that the benefits of cashew sector were undeniable as it contributed to economic growth, wealth, and job creation while also increasing foreign earnings, saying that the sector plays a vital role in poverty reduction among other actors, and it promotes diversification of agricultural education exports.

Enemali said: “Our vision is to make Nigeria a leading cashew- producing and processing nation, enhancing economic growth and farmers’ livelihoods. “We are guided by core values of unity, innovation, sustainability and stakeholder engagement, which form the foundation of our cooperative.”

Also, Federal Director of Cooperative, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Idris Sani explained that cashew has great and multiple economic value as it could be processed into juice, biscuits among others, adding that there was need to increase the production of the commodity in view of its nutritional and economic value.