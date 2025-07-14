Marketers Reduce Fuel Pump Price From N885 To N865 In Lagos

Many filling stations of the MRS have reduced their pump price from N885 to N865 in Lagos. Investigation by New Telegraph yesterday showed that MRS stations along Ikorodu-Yaba road have reduced their pump price to N865.

The reduction may not be surprising as it was reported that Dangote Refinery had reduced its ex-depot petrol price from N840 to N820 per litre.

It was also observed that some other major oil marketers some of the areas in Lagos have reduced their pump prices to below N872. However, New Telegraph noticed a filling station along Gbagada Expressway and Bariga that displayed N930 as its pump price. It however, had very low patronage.

Dangote Group’s spokesperson, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, confirmed the price adjustment in Lagos, He said: “PMS price has been reduced from N840 to N820 per litre effective immediately.