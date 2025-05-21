Marketers Pay N120bn To Move PMS From Togo To Lagos

Share

Marketers have spent about N120 billion ($79.5 million as freight) on freight to ship 3.51 million tonnes of gasoline to Lagos jetties from Lome Port in the last four months.

It was gathered the trend to import supplies from Lome Port was motivated by financial incentives to reduce tax and continue purchases in US dollars as the Federal Government has made a push for companies to transact in naira, leading to patronising the neighbouring port to cut cost of freighting to the country.

Findings revealed that in January, they brought in 23,600 tonnes daily; February, 35,485.19 tonnes; March, 29,602.37 tonnes and April, 35,485.19 tonnes.

Within the last four month no fewer than 3.51 tonnes were ferried to the port at the cost of $22.68 per tonnes as January imports reached 708,000 tonnes; February, 939,585 tonnes; March, 917,662 tonnes and April, 939,585 tonnes.

According to S&P Global Commodities at Sea data, gasoline imports to Nigeria and Togo surged from around 200,000 barrels per day in January to over 300,000 barrels per day in March, and roughly 250,000 b/d in April, close to Nigeria’s total of around 300,000 b/d of national demand, saying Togo had become an increasingly important channel for Nigerian imports as traders have drawn growing volumes to the offshore Lome market, where supplies are then loaded from large cargoes onto smaller vessels.

It added: “Strong flows to West Africa have been aided by soft freight costs. Platts assessed the Clean Long-range UKC-West Africa rate at $22.68/mt on May 12, down from $28.25/mt the previous year.”

Recall that Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced a significant reduction in the ex-depot price of PMS this month from N835 to N825 per litre amid Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to stabilise fuel supply and reduce dependence on imported petroleum products.

Also, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited reduced the price of petrol to N880 per litre in Lagos and N935 in Abuja. From N925, some NNPC retail outlets in Lagos changed their pump price to N880 on Easter Monday, while those in Abuja adjusted from N950 to N935.

Its price reduction came barely a week after the Dangote refinery lowered its ex-depot price from N865 to N835 per litre. Meanwhile, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has recorded drop in the importation of premium motor Spirit PMS.

The authority noted the imports of petrol had reduced from 44.6 million litres a day in August 2024 to 14.7 million a day by April 13, 2025. The NMDPRA team attributed the 30 million litres fall to contributions by local plants.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Farouk Ahmed, revealed on Tuesday during the Meet-thePress briefing series organised by the Presidential Communications Team at Abuja.

Also, Ahmed revealed that local supply increased by 670 per cent within same period. He attributed the increase to the gradual restart of the Port Harcourt Refining Company in late November, along with additional output from modular refineries.

He said: “After contributing virtually nothing in August, local plants delivered 26.2 million litres/day in early April, a jump from the 3.4 million litres recorded in September, the first month with measurable output.

He underscored that despite the progress made, total supply exceeded the government’s 50 million litres/ day consumption target only twice during the eight-month period—once in November (56 million litres) and again in February (52.3 million litres).

In March, it slightly dipped below the target to 51.5 million litres, and during the first half of April, it stayed lower at 40.9 million litres.

