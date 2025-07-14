Marketers: Fall In Petroleum Product Prices Global Dynamics

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) has said that the fall in prices of petroleum products in Nigeria reflects the reduction of crude prices at the international market.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, IPMAN National Publicity Secretary, Chinedu Ukadike, said petroleum products’ prices were reflecting the dynamics in the global market.

There are currently reductions in the prices of petroleum products in Nigeria. The price of cooking gas and fuel have reduced.

Investigation by New Telegraph showed that the price for a refill of gas for 12.5kg cylinder has fallen from N13,000 to N12,500, 6kg from N6,240 to N6,000 and Ikg from N1,040 to N1,000.

Also recently, Dangote refinery outlets, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and some other oil marketers in Lagos reduced their fuel pump prices from N925 and above to N885.

The price reductions also occurred in many other states of the country. Ukadike said the prices of petroleum products would continue to be dictated with the global trend as Nigeria is operating a full deregulated economy.

He said: “After the Israeli and Iran war cease fire, the price of Brent crude started coming down. I remember having answered why marketers did not immediately reduce the price of petroleum products immediately oil prices started coming down.

I said it is a price regime. It is when they finish selling their old stock that they will adjust to the new price regime. “There is information that the dollar is also coming down showing that the naira is appreciating, if it is true, it is good development.

Crude oil at the international market has come down. Before you now talk of factors of demand and supply. That is why Dangote has also reduced the price of petroleum products.”

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, recently reflected on the pivotal role natural gas must play in Nigeria’s journey toward economic transformation, industrialization and net zero ambitions.

He said that the ‘Decade of Gas initiative’ was not just a slogan but a national development strategy backed by policy reforms, infrastructural expansion and strategic collaborations.

He said: “Today, Nigeria holds one of the largest oil and gas reserves in the world, with over 200 million to be approved natural gas reserves. We recognize that value is only when it is created and resources and developed are utilized.

“Through the Decade of Gas initiative, we are focused on translating our vast wealth in gas into tangible socioeconomic benefits.

These include driving industrialization, expanding power generation, increasing domestic LPG usage, deepening gas to transport adoption and growing gas exports capacity.

“Nigeria is actively adopting 21st Century technology to futureproof its gas sector. Just as important as indigenous innovation, with the support of the Nigerian Constant Development and Monitoring Board, we are strengthening local manufacturing, engineering, and R&D capacity, ensuring that Nigerian companies are not just participants, but leaders in our energy ecosystem.

Let me equally, on digital innovation, appreciate the organizers of this very program, because I’ve seen another innovation in the emcees of today’s event. “While we pursue growth, we must also ensure sustainability.

The world is transitioning, but the pace, structure, and timing of that transition must be context specific. Nigeria’s transition must be just, equitable, and inclusive.

It must account for our developmental needs, energy poverty, and economic aspirations. That is why gas remains our transition oil of choice.”

He added: “It is cleaner than liquid oil, abundant in Nigeria, and adaptable for power generation, industrial use, and transportation. It enables both decarbonization and development. Likewise, a single place is a testament.

“Let us remain anchored on a shared vision. A Nigeria where every room has clean cooking water. A Nigeria where gas powers industries and illuminates communities. A Nigeria that is energy-powered, not only for West Africa, but for the world.