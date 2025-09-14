Marketers Cries Out, Says Dangote Petrol Cheaper In Togo

Some Nigerian petroleum importers on Sunday alleged that the Dangote Petrochemical Refinery is selling a litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel, to international traders at N65 cheaper than the amount given to Nigerian marketers.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the development was confirmed by the Depot and Petroleum Product Marketers Association of Nigeria, Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria, in separate interviews.

Recall that the Dangote refinery recently announced that it would drop petrol prices from N865 per litre to N841 in Lagos and the South West, and N851 in Abuja, Edo, and Kwara.

The announcement will follow the commencement of its direct fuel distribution scheme.

In an interview with Sunday Punch on Saturday, the DAPPMAN Executive Secretary, Olufemi Adewole, said that members of the group bought Dangote’s petrol from international traders in Lome, Togo, at prices lower than what was offered locally by the refinery.

Adewole said importers had made efforts to buy petrol from the Dangote refinery, but the price was higher, adding that sometimes, it could be better to import the product.

But the Dangote refinery downplayed the allegations, suggesting DAPPMAN might be the force behind the recent attack against it by the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) Workers.

NUPENG had accused the refinery of anti-union practices, including refusing to allow drivers to join the group. The union threatened to embark on industrial action over the matter.

Adewole, however, said that Alhaji Aliko Dangote once said he would crash prices whenever importers brought in fuel cargoes into Nigeria.

“So, anytime our cargoes are coming, we expect him to reduce the price. He may give a different reason for the reduction,” he said.

“Dangote is selling to international traders at N65 lower than what he offers in Nigeria, or how is it possible for some of our members to buy from someone who bought from Dangote?

“Dangote sells to international traders at N65 cheaper than what he is selling to us. In some instances, we were able to buy from those people and still bring it to Nigeria. They will take the product to Lomé, claiming that they are buying large quantities.

“I have collated the volume of the products needed by DAPPMAN and sent them to Dangote twice, yet he is not giving us products. What else does he want us to do? Even if he gave it to us, it would be with conditions that would not be profitable. Is that business?” he said.

Asked if it was cheaper to import petrol than to buy from the Dangote refinery, Adewole said, “It’s not always the case that it is cheaper. But there are instances in which it was cheaper to buy from international markets, and not only did we buy from international markets, we bought from international traders that Dangote sold to.”

When our correspondent sought to know what DAPPMAN’s requests were, he emphasised the need for discounts.

“Dangote has to give us a discount for the freight cost and other costs that we incur between his jetty and our jetty so that we can sell at the same price, and then we’ll be competitive. People will continue to import if the price is cheaper elsewhere,” he added.

The National President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria, Billy Gillis-Harry, said DAPPMAN was right to say Dangote’s fuel was cheaper in Lome than in Nigeria.

“Exactly, DAPPMAN said the correct thing. It is true. We don’t want to be saying everything. But the way things are going, one day we will say everything,” Billy Gillis-Harry said.

A major importer also alleged that his company refused to buy from Dangote because the margin was not favourable.

However, in an interview with Sunday Punch, a spokesman for the refinery laughed off the allegations.

He said, “We now know who is behind NUPENG. Our free delivery starts Monday.”

The spokesman wondered when DAPPMAN members started buying petrol from Lomé, asking if they no longer patronised Russia and Malta.