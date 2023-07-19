Market sustains bullish trend as ASI rises by 1.31%

The Nigerian equities market on Tuesday extended gains for the second consecutive session as the All-Share index gained 1.31 per cent to close at 63,766.72 points. Gains in DANGCEM (+6.67%), GTCO (+1.47%), and ACCESSCORP (+1.83%) outweighed losses in ZENITHBANK (-3.39%), STANBIC (-6.86%) and UBA (-1.43%) keeping the market in the positive terrain. Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 24.42 per cent, while the market capitaliz Sation gained N448.34 billion to close at N34.72 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 209.54 per cent. A total of 868.80 million shares valued at N42.81 billion were exchanged in 8,970 deals. FCMB (+3.33%) led the volume chart with 153.88 million units traded while DANGCEM (+6.67%) led the value chart in deals worth N35.81 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 2.79 to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. HONYFLOUR (+10.00%) topped 38 others on the leader’s table, while JAPAULGOLD (-10.00%) led 13 others on the laggard’s log

