Market Sanitation, Security: Sanwo-Olu Calls For Collaboration

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, yesterday called for collaboration among stakeholders – including community leaders, NGOs, as well as trade and communitybased associations to consolidate efforts of the state government in improving waste management and public health in markets across the state.

Speaking at a day seminar on market sanitation and security for market leaders, held at Sabo Ultra-Modern Market, Yaba Lagos, Dr. Sanwo-Olu noted that the theme of the event: “Improving Waste Management and Public Health in Markets: A Recipe for Economic Growth and Prosperity in Lagos Central Senatorial District”, affirms that “public health is a critical component of Lagos State’s economic growth and prosperity, hence the need to give keen attention to it.”

Sanwo-Olu stated that markets are vibrant eco – nomic hubs that attract millions of people daily, while also warning that the tremendous growth that the influx offers Lagos State Economy will be jeopardised without adequate attention to waste management.

While expressing delight at the gathering, which she says was organized to share thoughts and discuss ways to improve hygiene and safety in markets across Lagos, the governor’s wife urged all stakeholders to join hands with the state government to create sustainable market environments for increased profitability, economic growth and prosperity.

