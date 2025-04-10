Market Retreats As ASI Sheds 0.18%, Investors Lose N119bn

Share

In a sharp reversal of the previous day’s rally, the Nigerian stock market closed lower on Wednesday, as bearish sentiment swept through key sectors.

The benchmark AllShare Index (ASI) declined by 0.18 per cent, settling at 104,187.00 points, while market capitalization fell in tandem to N65.47 trillion— erasing N119 billion from investors’ portfolios.

This retreat dragged the Month-to-Date return deeper into negative terri – tory at -1.4 per cent, though the Year-to-Date return held modestly positive at +1.2 per cent. Market sentiment remained broadly cautious, despite positive breadth.

The sell-off was most pronounced in the banking sector, which slid by 1.60 per cent amid significant losses in ETI (-9.9%), UBA (-2.6%), and GTCO (-1.7%).

Other major financial stocks including ZENITHBANK and ACCESSCORP also contributed to the downward pressure. Consumer Goods (-0.23%) and Industrial Goods (-0.04%) indices were not spared, dragged lower by steep declines in PZ (-9.06%) and UNILEVER (-7.07%).

Conversely, the Insurance sector surged 2.67 per cent, buoyed by renewed investor interest, while Oil & Gas posted a mild gain of 0.47 per cent. The Commodities sector was unchanged.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

