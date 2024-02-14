Market reengineering via stakeholder engagement

The Nigerian capital market can serve as a catalyst for increased national prosperity and optimise returns for the investing community through strategic government support and collaborative partnerships for sustainable growth. In navigating the post-pandemic landscape, Nigeria has emerged as an attractive global investment destination, propelled by the resilience of its non-oil sector. The astute leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has played a pivotal role in steering the nation towards a path of progress. Evidently, the removal of fuel subsidy and the liberalisation of the foreign exchange market have instilled confidence in the capital market. The Nigerian Exchange Limited’s All-Share Index has witnessed a remarkable surge, closing 2023 with a staggering 45.9 per cent return, and a remarkable year-to-date performance of 38.63 per cent. Notably, since May 29, 2023, market capitalisation has soared by an impressive N29.7 trillion, reflecting the growing strength and resilience of the market. The turnover of trades in the current year has skyrocketed to N380.8 billion, up from N113.65 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. This surge in liquidity is a testament to the renewed interest from both retail and institutional investors, driven by market-friendly policies implemented by the Federal Government. While these achievements are commendable, the horizon is ripe with untapped opportunities, and it is imperative that collective effort is made to unlock the potential.

Listings Bill

Group Chairman, NGX Group, Alhaji Umaru Kwairang, had proposed that the Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institutions should take an active role in advocating for legislative changes that will further enhance the allure of listing on the capital market. Alhaji Kwairanga made the call during a courtesy visit of the Senate Committee on Capital Market and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). He said that increased listings would not only attract investment but also contribute to improved governance, transparency, and tax accountability, an outcome that benefits both the government and investors. He said a specific recommendation would be to revisit the Private Companies Conversion and Listings Bill, a move that holds the promise of fostering more listings on our exchange and deepening the market.

Pension reforms

Speaking further, he said: “Pension reforms represent a vital lever that, if extended intelligently, can propel the capital market to new heights. By introducing regulations that promote increased allocation to the equities market within the pension sector, we can stimulate liquidity, facilitate infrastructure development, and enhance price discovery in the market. This strategic move aligns with the broader goal of fortifying our capital market as a dynamic and resilient pillar of economic progress. “Drawing inspiration from historical successes, it is fitting to propose amendments to regulations governing free trade zones. These zones have attracted over $5 billion in investments to Nigeria since their inception. Advocating for regulatory changes that facilitate the access of free zone companies to the capital market through listings can be a game-changer. “Such a move would not only attract significant investments but also contribute to economic growth and job creation, thereby fostering a holistic and inclusive approach to capital market development.”

Dollar-denominated transactions

He added: “In tandem with these suggestions, I also urge the Committee to consider policies enabling dollar-denominated transactions within the Nigerian capital market. “Such measures would open doors for both foreign and Nigerian firms with dollar revenues to actively participate in our market, broadening the scope and appeal of our capital market on the global stage. “Conclusively, as we navigate the juncture of opportunity and progress in the Nigerian capital market, it is incumbent upon us to recognise the transformative potential that lies within our grasp. “Therefore, let this moment be a rallying cry for all stakeholders—government, regulatory bodies, and market participants—to unite in purpose and chart a course towards a future where the Nigerian capital market stands not only as a symbol of resilience and dynamism but also as a beacon of enduring success. “Together, we have the power to unlock the full potential of our capital market, ensuring it becomes an instrument of prosperity that resonates throughout our great nation.”

CISIN Bill

Also, the President of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute, Oluwole Adeosun, is seeking the support of the Senate Committee to get the CISIN Bill passed and signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to him, “as you are aware, the enabling Act of Law which gave birth to the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Act 105 of 1992, was enacted over 30 years ago during the Military Presidency of General Ibrahim B Babangida who saw into the future when the Nigerian capital market was at its nascent stage, with only one securities exchange, manual securities trading, and only a handful of market operators. “Because of the good work done by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Chartered Stockbrokers over the years in the country, the Nigerian Capital Market has grown exponentially, as we now have multiple securities exchanges, automated trading and a muchenlarged community of market operators serving an equally expanded investor base. “It has, therefore, become necessary to review the enabling Act after 32 years to give CIS the capacity to play its intended role seamlessly in today’s market. I am pleased to inform you that a Bill for an Act to repeal the CIS Act of 1992 and replace it with a new enactment, the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments of Nigeria (CISIN) Act was passed by the 9th Assembly Federal House of Representatives followed by the concurrence of the Senate. “Unfortunately, the bill was forwarded to the President’s office towards the end of the last administration and so could not be considered by the President and Commander-In-Chief before the May 29, 2023 transition date. The Bill was thereafter sent back in July last year for expedited reconsideration. “We therefore seek your kind support as we continue in our quest to get the CISIN Bill passed and signed by the incumbent President of the country, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.”

Commitments

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, Osita Izunaso, assured the commitment of the Senate in driving legislative reforms that would propel the Nigerian capital market to new heights. Izunaso emphasised the pivotal role of the capital market in fostering economic prosperity and urged stakeholders to work together towards achieving common objectives. “We are going to look at all the legislative frameworks in the National Assembly waiting for amendment in one form or the other. We are going to review the Investment and Securities bill before us, the CIS bill, as well as to revisit the Private Companies Conversion and Listings (PCCL) Bill that has been in the National Assembly since 2014 and other legislation that would drive the market.“ Izunaso added that beyond legislative efforts, there was need for aggressive public enlightenment on the benefits of investing in the stock market. He stressed the importance of these legislative interventions in incentivizing companies to list on the Exchange. “I use this opportunity to call on companies in Nigeria to get listed on the stock exchange to ensure transparency and mitigate issues of tax evasion. It would also ensure the growth of the individual companies and the economy at large” he said.

SEC’s assurance

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, on his part, assured NGX Group of strengthening its regulatory framework aimed at supporting the Exchange and deepening the market. Speaking on efforts to motivate more private investors into the market, Yuguda said: “We are doing everything that we can to get regulations that give confidence to both domestic and foreign investors. “For example, we have the policy on custody of all CIS products in our market, whether bilateral or public and we have seen the CIS sector responding positively to this development.

Last line

“The asset under management are growing and investors are better advised to invest through the CIS because they have experienced portfolio managers who are best equipped to manage their investments.”