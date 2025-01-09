Market Rebounds As Investors Gain Over N507bn

Share

The Nigerian equities market staged a robust recovery on Wednesday, with investors chaneling a staggering N11.387 billion into Geregu Power and N3.607 billion into First Bank of Nigeria Holdings (FBNH).

This resurgence marked a significant rebound, lifting the All-Share Index (ASI) by 0.8 per cent to 104,230.73 points from the previous session’s 103,398.82 points. Market capitalisation surged by N507.28 billion to close at N63.56 trillion, bringing the year-to-date return to 1.27 per cent.

Key drivers of the rally included impressive gains in MTNN (+10.0%), Transcorp (+10.0%), and FBNH (+6.6%), signaling a renewed appetite for value stocks.

Despite Geregu Power maintaining a flat price at N1,150.00 per share, it dominated the market in terms of transaction value. FBNH, meanwhile, saw its stock climb from N29.50 to N31.45 per share, emerging as the most traded stock by volume with 125.714 million units exchanged and the second-highest in value at N3.607 billion.

Tantalizer recorded notable trading activity, with 82.39 million shares traded, as its price marginally rose from N2.95 to N2.97 per share.

Total Energies secured the third spot in value terms, with transactions worth N1.777 billion, while BUA Foods and Aradel followed, attracting N1.147 billion and N749.25 million, respectively.

The day’s performance reflected improved investor sentiment, with 27 gainers outpacing 28 decliners. MTNN, Transcorp, and Honeywell Flour Mills topped the gainers’ chart with 10 per cent increases, while SUNU Assurance (-9.99%), Universal Insurance (-8.97%), and NSL Tech (-8.11%) led the losers.

Trading volume fell by 32 per cent to 756.42 million units, valued at N24.69 billion across 13,551 deals, compared to the previous day’s 1.112 billion units valued at N14.69 billion. Sectoral performance was mixed.

The Banking (+0.6%) and Consumer Goods (+0.1%) indices advanced, supported by gains in top-tier stocks like Access Corp, Zenith Bank, and UBA. Conversely, the Insurance (-0.3%) and Oil & Gas (-0.1%) indices retreated, while the Industrial Goods index re – mained unchanged.

