Market Pauses Rally As Rebalancing Pressure Drags Index Lower By 0.01%

The Nigerian equities market commenced the week on a tepid note, halting its bullish momentum as the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) inched down by a marginal 0.01 per cent to close at 119,978.57 points.

The dip, largely attributed to rebalancing activities in key counters, resulted in a modest loss of N10.88 billion in market capitalization, which settled at N75.95 trillion.

Despite the slight pullback, the market’s year-to-date return remained robust at 16.57 per cent. Monday’s trading session was characterised by measured caution, with the index pressured by selloffs in heavyweight stocks such as Lafarge Africa Plc (WAPCO: -3.0%), Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO: -1.5%), and Zenith Bank Plc (ZENITHBANK: -1.8%).

Their declines outweighed modest gains elsewhere, driving the ASI one ba – sis point lower. Nevertheless, underlying market sentiment appeared resilient, as evidenced by a relatively balanced market breadth — with 32 gainers offsetting 31 decliners.

Stocks such as CWG Plc, Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, FTN Cocoa Processors Plc, and Meyer Plc each gained the daily maximum of 10 per cent, topping the gainers’ chart.

Conversely, Learn Africa Plc and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc led the laggards with identical 10 per cent declines. Sectoral performance painted a mixed picture. The Consumer Goods (+0.79%) and Insurance (+0.69%) indices advanced on the back of renewed buying interest in select tickers.

In contrast, the Banking (-1.09%), Oil and Gas (-0.29%), and Industrial Goods (-0.42%) indices ended in negative territory, weighed down by profit-taking in major constituents.

The Commodity Index was unchanged, reflecting neutral movement across its components. Despite the flat index movement, market activity was notably vibrant.

Total transaction volume surged by 224.7 per cent to 2.03 billion units, while total value traded jumped 246.87 per cent to N44.34 billion across 25,172 deals — underscoring persistent investor interest.

ROYALEX emerged as the most traded stock by volume with 502.26 million units, while OANDO led the value chart with trades worth N19.87 billion, signalling renewed institutional attention.