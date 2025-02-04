Market Opens February With N83bn Surge Amid Optimism

Share

The Nigerian equities market commenced the new month and week on a bullish trajectory, recording a robust gain of N83 billion as investors strategically positioned themselves in fundamentally strong stocks ahead of the 2024 full-year earnings season.

The All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 134.18 points, reflecting a 0.13 per cent growth to close at 104,630.30 points, while the market capitalisation appreciated to N64.79 trillion.

Dividend-hunting investors attracted by strong financial performances of largecap stocks, notably Presco Plc and Okomu Oil, set out on mopping spree of the stocks as well as medium cap stocks of Beta Glass, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM), and MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN).

The two palm oil producing firms, Presco Plc and Okomu Oil, announced sterling financial statements at the weekend showing sharp increases in all financial metrics, with earnings per share rising sharply.

Analysts at United Capital Plc projected sustained positive momentum, citing investor anticipation of corporate earnings and potential dividend declarations.

However, they cautioned that elevated interest rates in the fixed-income market could temper bullish sentiments. Investor sentiment, as gauged by market breadth, was negative, with 21 stocks advancing against 35 decliners.

