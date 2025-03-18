Market Losses Narrow As Sterling Financial Holdings Cushions Decline

Share

The Nigerian equities market remained under pressure on Monday, with the All-Share Index (ASI) shedding 155.96 points, or 0.15 per cent, to close at 105,799.17 points.

Market capitalisation followed suit, slipping by N8 billion (0.01%) to settle at N66.344 trillion.

However, losses were partially offset by the listing of 16.667 billion ordinary shares of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, which tempered the overall decline to N7.8 billion.

Despite this buffer, bearish sentiment prevailed, driven by selloff in large and mid-cap stocks such as Oando, Nigerian Exchange Group, Livestock Feeds, eTran – zact International, and SUNU Assurance.

Investor caution was further reinforced by a higher interest rate environment in the fixed-income market, which dampened risk appetite for equities.

United Capital Plc projected a potential turnaround in sentiment as investors digest February 2025 inflation data and position ahead of the full-year 2024 earnings season.

However, lingering bearish undertones are expected as monetary tightening continues to weigh on equities. Market breadth closed negative, with 18 gainers against 35 decliners.

Academy Press led advancers with a 9.92 per cent gain to close at N2.88, followed by NEIMETH International Pharmaceuticals (+8.43% to N2.70) and Tantalizer (+6.83% to N3.13).

On the losing side, eTranzact International plummeted 10 per cent to N5.85, while SUNU Assurance and Prestige Assurance fell 9.92 per cent and 8.26 per cent, respectively.

Trading activity also softened, with total volume declining 36.38 per cent to 477.51 million units, valued at N7.059 billion across 13,520 deals.

Jaiz Bank dominated turnover, trading 194.50 million shares worth N596.61 million, while Zenith Bank and Sovereign Trust Insurance followed in activity.

With the ASI now yielding a 2.79 per cent year-todate return, market direction remains contingent on macroeconomic data and corporate earnings, as investors assess nearterm growth prospects.

