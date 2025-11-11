Market Loses N419bn As Bearish Sentiment Persist

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) opened the week on a negative note as persistent sell pressure in blue-chip stocks dragged the market capitalization down by N472 billion yesterday.

Data from the Daily Official List showed that market capitalization dropped from N94.998 trillion recorded last Friday, to N94.526 trillion at the close of trading on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 742.91 points, or 0.50 per cent, to close at 148,781.90 points, compared to 149,524.81 points previously.

The downturn was driven mainly by losses in Tier-1 banking stocks such as UBA, GTCO, Access Holdings, and Zenith Bank, alongside declines in several mid-tier companies.

UBA led the banking sector losses, dropping by N1.95 or 4.88 per cent to close at N38.05 per share, while GTCO lost N0.50 or 0.59 per cent to finish at N84.50 per share.

Access Holdings shed N0.20 or 0.91 per cent, closing at N21.80, and Zenith Bank fell N0.40 or 0.67 per cent to end the day at N59.60 per share.

The market breadth closed negative, with 40 losers against 13 gainers, reflecting weak investor sentiment.

Linkage Assurance and RT Briscoe led the losers’ chart with a 10.00 per cent decline each, closing at N1.62 and N3.06 per share respectively.

NAHCO followed with a 9.95 per cent loss to close at N95.00, while Mutiverse, AIICO, and Mansard Insurance also posted notable declines of 9.79 per cent, 9.89 per cent, and 9.25 per cent respectively.

Other major decliners included UPDC which fell by 9.86 per cent, Honeywell Flour Mills down by 9.82 per cent, and Caverton Off – shore which lost 9.80 per cent.

Despite the broad selloff, a few equities managed to record price appreciation. ASO Savings topped the gainers’ list with a 10.00 per cent increase to close at N0.99 per share.

It was followed by Deap Capital, which rose 9.83 per cent to N1.90, and Cornerstone Insurance, up 8.70 per cent to N6.00 per share.