Market Loses Momentum As Capitalisation Dips By N284bn

The Nigerian equities market reversed its prior-day gains yesterday, as a selloff in MRS Oil Nige – ria Plc and 31 other stocks eroded N284 billion from the overall market capitalisation, closing at N64.156 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) retreated by 460.20 points, down 0.44 percent, to settle at 103,958.75. This downturn was largely attributed to declines in heavyweight and mid-tier stocks, including Dangote Cement, FBN Holdings, Fidelity Bank, and Unilever Nigeria.

Market breadth reflected waning investor sentiment, with 32 stocks declining compared to 30 gainers. No – table among the advancers were Eunisell Interlinked, SCOA Nigeria, and Okomu Oil, each recording a 10 per cent gain to close at N12.54, N4.07, and N488.40 per share, respectively.

Skye Shelter Fund climbed 9.97 per cent to N197.35, while NEM Insurance added 9.96 per cent to close at N13.25 per share. Conversely, MRS Oil Nigeria led the decliners, plunging 9.95 per cent to N162.90 per share.

Red Star Express followed with a 9.90 per cent drop to N4.55, while Learn Africa lost 9.82 per cent to close at N4.50. DAAR Communications and Veritas Kapital Assurance fell by 8.33 per cent and 7.74 per cent, closing at 77 kobo and N1.43, respectively.

Trading activity showed slight improvement, with total volume increasing by 2.53 per cent to 542.23 million shares, valued at N13.636 billion, across 15,561 transactions.

