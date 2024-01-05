Market Leaders Task Nigerians on Proper Conduct

The market leader at Anyagburen Sabo Market in Ikorodu North local Council of Lagos State, Chief (Mrs.) Alhaja Mutiat Ojulari, has called on traders and citizens to show some measure of decency, consideration and honesty in all their dealings. Chief Ojulari who made the call at a special function, noted that, as Iya Oloja Anyagburen Sabo Market, she leads by example: “We have all the tribe in the market. No sentiment, we relate with each other very fine and better. This current dispensation will bring restoration in Anyagburen Sabo Market.”

In a related development, the King of Ikorodu, HRM Oba Kabiru Adewale Shotobi Anyagburen has formerly anointed Alhaji Fatai Taiwo Jinadu as the chairman of Olori-Eleran Ikorodu Division. Before now, he was the leader of Cattle, Rams, Goat Dealers Association. The Oba and council of the traditional rulers confirmed his leadership during last Ikorodu OGA celebration recently in a colourful coronation celebration.

After careful examination of his leadership styles he conferred chieftaincy tittle of Olori Eleran of Ikorodu on him. Also, the Baale of Orile – Maidan Patele Community, Alhaji Saliu Olamilekan Onikoro has urged the Federal Government to reinvest oil subsidy proceed. Chief Onikoro who made the call ahead of his four year coronation anniversary asked the Federal Government to re-open all borders in order to allow free flow of food into the country. Alhaji Onikoro noted that the policy in the educational sector is not friendly in the country.

The policy, he said should have human face in order to accommodate and cushion all other expenditure for parents and guardians in order to soften the challenges confronting children and wards on education bills.