Market Index Slips 0.04% Amid Capitalisation Surge

The Nigerian equities market commenced the trading week on a mixed trajectory yesterday, as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) dipped marginally by 0.04 per cent, while market capitalisation surged by N477 billion, propelled by Zenith Bank’s fresh share listing.

The ASI shed 41.70 points, closing at 105,891.33, reflecting a mild downturn influenced by losses in Julius Berger, Zenith Bank, UBA, Fidelity Bank, and GTCO.

However, the overall market capitalisation defied the dip, rising 0.73 per cent to N66.069 trillion, buoyed by the listing of 9.67 billion new Zenith Bank shares following its capital offer exercise.

Despite the ASI’s decline, market breadth remained positive, with 44 gainers sur – passing 25 laggards. Beta Glass, Smart Products Nigeria, and Stanbic IBTC Holdings led the gainers’ chart with a 10 per cent surge each, closing at N95.15, 22 kobo, and N68.20, respectively.

Honeywell Flour Mills also rallied 9.98 per cent to N10.47, while Eterna and NNFM climbed 9.96 per cent apiece. On the flip side, International Energy Insurance topped the losers’ chart, shedding 10 per cent to close at N2.25.

R.T. Briscoe Nigeria and Julius Berger followed, dropping 9.63 per cent and 8.44 per cebt, respectively, while Deap Capital Management and DAAR Communications also recorded significant declines.

Market activity intensified, with total traded vol – ume surging 21.15 per cent to 567.289 billion units, valued at N10.414 billion, across 17,843 deals.

Secure Electronic Technology dominated trades with 84.073 million shares, followed by Fidelity Bank and Access Holdings, which saw highvalue transactions of N1.361 billion and N1.140 billion, respectively.

Looking ahead, analysts at United Capital Plc expect the equities market to sustain a positive bias as investors position for full-year 2024 earnings and corporate actions.

