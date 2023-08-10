Market Index Falls By 1.75% As Investors Lose N621.601bn

Nigerian equities market index on Wednesday fell further by 1.75 percent amid losses in index heavyweights, MTNN (-1.43%), DANGCEM (-9.09%) alongside AC- CESSCORP (-0.29%). This offset the re- coveries in GEREGU (+5.11%), WAPCO (+1.08%) and ETI (+3.33%) underpinning the market’s weak performance as the All-Share Index closed 1.75 percent lower to settle at 64,167.39 points, marking its second successive session decline.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 25.20 percent, while market capitalisation lost N621.601 billion to close at N34.92 trillion. Similarly, losses were broad-based across sub-sector gauges tracked except for the NGX Insur- ance index, which rose by 1.12 percent. The NGX Banking, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil/Gas, and NGX Industrial indices fell by 0.36 percent, 0.27 percent, 0.19 percent, and 4.85 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, market activity nosedived further, with total deals, volumes, and value decreasing by 5.88 percent, 25.10 percent, and 41.48 percent, respectively, amounting to 6,001 trades, 238.04 million units, and N2.62 billion. ACCESSCORP traded about 49 million units of its shares in 373 deals, valued at N861 million. Sterling Bank traded about 43.8 million units of its shares in 72 deals, valued at N153.9 million.

FCMB traded about 18 million units of its shares in 239 deals, valued at N112 million. Market breadth closed negative with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. NASCON (-10.00%) topped 23 others on the laggard’s table while MBENEFIT (+6.25%) led 13 others on the leader’s chart.