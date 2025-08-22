Market Fire: SOSG Receives Report On Contract Award by Tambuwal Administration

…Pledges to Reconstruct Burnt Section

The Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, has expressed his administration’s readiness to embark on the reconstruction of the burnt portion of the Sokoto Central Market.

This decision follows the receipt of a report from a committee set up to investigate the contract awarded by the past administration for the reconstruction of the Sokoto Central Market

According to Governor Aliyu, the reconstruction of the burnt section was delayed to allow the committee to submit its report, enabling the government to understand the true situation of the contract before proceeding with completion.

The reconstruction of the burnt portion of the Market is anticipated to have several positive impacts on Sokoto State.

These include boosting economic activities, enhancing the livelihoods of traders and vendors in the market, and improving the overall infrastructure of the market.

While appealing for more patience from businessmen and traders affected by the incident, Governor Aliyu assured that his administration would do everything possible to reconstruct the market within the shortest possible time.

He commended the members of the committee for a thorough job and promised to study the report with a view to implementing it judiciously.

The governor hinted that businessmen in the state would soon smile as the government is making necessary arrangements to support them.

Earlier in his remarks while presenting the report, the chairman of the board of directors of the Sokoto State Investment Company, Alhaji Abubakar Salame Goronyo, said their findings revealed that 33 different contractors were given the contract with an initial amount of about ₦4 billion released.

He added that a total of 6,600 shops were slated to be reconstructed. Salame said some contractors have reached an appreciable level of completion, while others have not even started the work.

The chairman said that in the course of their assignments, they had met with relevant stakeholders.

He commended the state government for finding them worthy for the job and hoped that the recommendations of the committee would be implemented.

It could be recalled that in 2021, during the administration of former governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the market was burnt down.

Despite the award of the reconstruction contract and donations received, the reconstruction work did not materialize,hence the appointment of a committee by the present administration to investigate the matter and advise government appropriately.