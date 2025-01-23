Market Fire: Sokoto Govt Describes Incident As Heartbreaking, Painful

Share

Sokoto State Government has described the recent fire incident in Kara Market as heartbreaking and unimaginably painful that left a trail of destruction and grief in its wake.

Hon. Isah Muhammad, the Commissioner of Home Affairs in Sokoto State, has expressed his deepest condolences to the people of Sokoto State, particularly those affected by the devastating fire incident at Kasuwar Kara Sokoto Market.

Muhammad described the incident as “heartbreaking” and “unimaginably painful,” adding that he stands in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

He also extended his prayers and sympathies to the people of Kasuwar Kara Sokoto Market, praying that Allah will replace what they have lost with something better.

The Commissioner’s message of condolence comes as the Sokoto State Government, led by Governor Ahmad Aliyu, has pledged to investigate the cause of the fire and provide support to the victims.

The government has also set up a task force to prevent similar incidents in the future.

