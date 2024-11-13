Market Ends Three-Session Rally As Index Down 0.12%

Share

After three sessions of consistent rally, the domestic bourse closed on Tuesday on a bearish note pressured by selloffs in VFDGROUP (-10.00%), OANDO (-9.42%), DANG – SUGAR (-4.83%), NESTLE (-3.95%), UACN (-2.91%), UCAP (-0.93%), NESTLE (-3.95%), and 22 others.

Both VFDGroup and DANGSUGAR have so far erased more than the gains achieved earlier in the year, with both stocks closing below their 52-week lows in Tuesday’s trading session, which saw the benchmark All Share Index and market capitalisation fall by 0.12 per cent, closing at 97,260.39 points from 97,373.94 points on Monday while market capitalisation depreciated by N68.65 bilion to N58.94 trillion.

Consequently, the Monthto-Date and Year-to-Date re – turns settled at -0.4 per cent and +30.1 per cent, respectively. The total volume of trades increased by 17.6 per cent to 350.38 million units, valued at N9.26 billion, and exchanged in 10,224 deals. UCAP was the most traded stock by volume at 76.76 million units, while ARADEL was the most traded stock by value at N1.55 billion.

Sectoral performance was mixed, as the Consumer Goods (-0.9%) index posted losses, while the Banking (+0.5%) and Insurance (+0.1%) indices advanced. The Oil & Gas and Industrial Goods indices closed flat. Market sentiment remained negative as 28 stocks traded at losses relative to 19 gainers.

VFDGROUP (-10.0%) and ROYALEX (-9.7%) led the losers, while JOHNHOLT (+9.8%) and SUNUASSUR (+9.7%) posted the most notable gains of the day.

Share

Please follow and like us: