Market Capitalization Rises By N155bn As BUA, Others Rally

Equities market opened the week on a positive note yesterday, as gains recorded in BUA Cement Plc and 23 other stocks lifted investors’ wealth by N155 billion. The All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 244.53 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 142,377.56 points, while market capitalisation advanced to N90.115 trillion.

The rally was driven by price appreciation in medium and large-cap stocks, including BUA Cement, MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Eterna, Eunisell Interlinked, and Fidson Healthcare.

United Capital Plc recorded a market rebound, citing the recent rate cut decision, improved macroeconomic stability, and the anticipated release of Q3 2025 earnings.

The firm highlighted attractive buying opportunities across the banking, industrial, agriculture, and insurance sectors. Despite the overall index gain, market breadth was negative, with 36 decliners outpacing 24 gainers.

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria led the gainers, rising 10 per cent to N3.63 per share, followed by Living Trust Mortgage Bank (+9.90% to N5.66), Eterna (+9.86% to N30.65), Caverton Offshore Support Group (+9.28% to N6.83), and Fidelity Bank (+8.13% to N19.95).

On the flip side, AXA Mansard Insurance topped the losers’ chart, shedding 10 per cent to N14.40 per share. University Press dipped 9.85 per cent to N5.40, Learn Africa lost 9.72 per cent to N6.50, while Julius Berger and Cornerstone Insurance fell 8.70 per cent to N136.50 and 7.42 per cent to N5.86, respectively.

Meanwhile, trading activity slowed, as the total volume of transactions fell by 25.97 per cent to 383.945 million units, worth N11.618 billion, across 28,114 deals. First Bank Holdings dominated the activity chart with 47.494 million shares valued at N1.472 billion, followed by Ellah Lakes (24.462m shares worth N290.869m) and Veritas Kapital Assurance (21.872m shares worth N44.660m).

Zenith Bank (18.746m shares worth N1.307bn) and Chams Holding Company (16.164m shares worth N56.563m) also recorded significant activity.