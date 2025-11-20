Market Capitalization Falls To N92trn As Equities Extend Decline

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed Wednesday on a bearish note as market capitalization slipped further to N92 trillion, down from N92.22 trillion recorded the previous trading day.

The All-Share Index also weakened, dropping to 144,646.01 points, its lowest level for the week. The overall market downturn was driven by sustained sell pressure across several major sectors, with insurance, transport, and manufacturing counters among the worst hit.

Between last Thursday and yesterday, the equities market saw a consistent downtrend, with market capitalization retreating from N93.48 trillion to N92.00 trillion, reflecting dampened investor appetite.

The benchmark NGX AllShare Index recorded its weekly lowest point yesterday at 144,646.01, significantly below the week’s high of 147,013.59.

Major sectoral indices also closed mixed, with the NGX Banking Index dropping from 1,400.53 on Tuesday to 1,383.41, while the NGX Insurance Index fell to 1,152.26. Despite the broad market decline, 17 equities posted gains, led by the FG162049S2 bond instrument, which rose 10.53 per cent to close at N105.00 from N95.00.

Other notable gainers include NCR, up 9.85 per cent to N34.00, Caverton, up 9.71 per cent to N5.65, UACN, added 8.33 per cent to N68.30, Mutual Benefit, gained 7.69 per cent to N3.64, Linkage Assurance, rose 7.57 per cent to N1.99 and Tantalizer, appreciated 7.36 per cent to N2.77.

Blue-chip stock Nestle also advanced, adding N50.00 or 2.89 per cent to close at N1,780.00. Selloffs dominated the session with 39 equities declining. Universal Insurance topped the losers’ chart after falling 10.00 per cent to N1.17 from N1.30.

Other major decliners include ABC Transport, down 9.95 per cent to N3.44, Chellaram, dipped 9.85 per cent to N14.65, Royal Exchange, fell 9.76 per cent to N1.85, Transcorp, dropped 8.44 per cent to N41.20, Sovereign Insurance, down 8.24 per cent to N3.12, Honeywell Flour, declined 7.29 per cent to N18.45 and Guinea Insurance, shed 6.25 per cent to N1.20.