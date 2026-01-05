Market Capitalization Crosses N100trn As NGX Extends Bullish Run Into 2026

Nigeria’s equities market crossed a major psychological milestone on Monday as total market capitalisation rose above the N100 trillion mark, reflecting sustained investor confidence and strong buying interest across key sectors of the market.

Figures from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that market capitalisation climbed to N101.81 trillion, from N99.94 trillion recorded at the close of trading on Friday, January 2.

This represents a single-day increase of about N1.87 trillion. The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 1.75 per cent to close at 159,218.22 points, up from 156,492.36 points in the previous session, marking its highest level so far in 2026.

The rally extended the positive momentum recorded at the end of 2025, as investors continued to position for opportunities in fundamentally strong stocks.

Broad-based price appreciation across sectors underpinned the market’s performance, reinforcing optimism about earnings prospects and valuation upside in the new year.

Sectoral indices closed mostly higher. The NGX Banking Index led the advance, rising to 1,624.08 points on the back of gains in major banking stocks.

The NGX Insurance Index also recorded a strong uptick to 1,274.29 points, while the NGX Industrial Index appreciated to 5,730.75 points.

Other indices, including Consumer Goods, Premium, Pension and Growth, also ended the session in positive territory, highlighting widespread investor participation.

Trading activity was driven by impressive performances among top gainers. Abbey Buildings, Cadbury Nigeria, Champion Breweries, Fidson Healthcare, FTN Cocoa Processors and May & Baker Nigeria all gained the maximum 10 per cent.

Additional notable gainers included Oando, NGX Group, ETI, Eunisell Interlinked, Wema Bank and Access Holdings, reflecting strong demand across energy, financial services, and select mid-cap stocks.

On the losers’ chart, declines were relatively muted. Julius Berger Nigeria Plc recorded the steepest loss, shedding 9.93 per cent, followed by Ikeja Hotel with a 9.91 per cent drop.

Other stocks that closed lower included Sunu Assurances, Sovereign Trust Insurance, Berger Paints, Daar Communications and Transcorp, though overall market breadth remained firmly positive.

Market analysts attributed the strong showing to year-opening portfolio rebalancing, bargain hunting in undervalued equities and expectations of improved corporate earnings in 2026.

They added that, despite a tight monetary environment, equities continue to appeal to investors as a hedge against inflation and a vehicle for long-term capital growth.