Market Capitalisation Sheds N296bn

The Nigerian stock market kicked off the trading week on a shaky footing as the benchmark All Share Index (ASI) dropped by 0.43 per cent, shedding 471.93 points to close at 108,261.47.

The decline translated to a N296 billion loss in market capitalisation, which settled at N68.043 trillion. Despite a positive breadth of 39 gainers to 26 losers, the market was weighed down by sell-off in heavyweight stocks including MTN Nigeria, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), Nigerian Breweries, Vitafoam, and Union Dicon Salt.

These losses dragged the broader market into negative territory, underscoring investors’ cautious stance ahead of key macroeconomic decisions.

United Capital Plc noted that the equities market may remain volatile as participants await the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision next week.

“The elevated interest rate environment continues to dampen sentiment, with retail profit-booking likely to drive short-term selloffs,” it said.

Still, analysts expect selective buying from opportunistic traders and institutional investors eyeing fundamentally strong Q1 earnings.

Top gainers of the session included Meyer, Multiverse Mining & Exploration, and Smart Products Nigeria, all of which rose by 10 per cent to close at N8.80, N11.00, and 55 kobo respectively.

Beta Glass followed with a 9.99 per cent gain to N176.70, while Haldane McCall climbed 9.88 per cent to close at N4.67. On the flip side, eTranzact International led the laggards, sliding 10 per cent to N5.40.

John Holt declined 9.48 per cent to N5.25, while Union Dicon Salt fell 9.47 per cent to N7.65. Other notable decliners included C&I Leas – ing and Linkage Assurance, down 8.31 per cent and 8.06 per cent respectively.

Market activity was relatively subdued, with total volume traded down by 10.73 per cent to 414.57 million units, valued at N10.72 billion across 16,664 deals.

Tantalizer led the volume chart with 49.19 million shares, followed by VFD Group and Access Holdings, which exchanged 48.88 million and 29.43 million shares respectively.

Zenith Bank and AIICO Insurance also featured prominently in the top turnover chart, trading N1.18 billion and N30.98 million worth of shares, respectively.

