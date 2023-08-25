Market Capitalisation Loses N49.80bn

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday end- ed the four-day winning streak as market capitalisation lost N49.80 billion to close at N35.79 trillion while the All-Share Index shed 0.14 per cent to close at 65,401.82 points.

As a result, the year- to-date (YTD) return fell to 27.61 per cent. Sell-off in telco heavyweight, MTNN (-0.18%), as well as ZENITH BANK (-1.20%), and ACCESSCORP (-3.27%), underpinned the market’s weak performance despite gains in GTCO (+0.56%), NB (+1.88%) and DANG- SUGAR (+10.00%).

Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 218.74 per cent. A total of 583.09 million shares valued at N12.90 billion were exchanged in 6,968 deals.

T R A N S C O R P (+10.00%) led the volume chart with 144.49m units traded while MTNN (-0.18%) led the value chart in deals worth N6.16 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 2.42-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advanc- ing ones.

FTNCOCOA (-9.95%) led 28 others on the laggard’s log while DANGSUGAR (+10.00%) topped 11 others on the leader’s table.