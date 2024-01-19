Market Capitalisation Crosses N50trn Threshold

The bulls on Thursday maintained grip on the Nigerian stock market as the NGX All-Share Index surged by 2.04 per cent to reach a new high of 91,896.97 points breaking the psychological 91,000 mark. Consequently, the market capitalisation of listed equities experienced a parallel upswing crossing the significant N50 trillion threshold.

The market capitalization gained N1.01 trillion to close atN50.29 trillion, as a result the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 22.90 per cent. Sustained buy interests in industrial heavyweights namely, DANGCEM (+8.27%), BUACEMENT (+8.96%) alongside MTNN (+0.03%) offset losses in ZENITH- BANK (-1.99%), GTCO (-2.15%) and UBA (-4.62%), keeping the market in the green. The total volume traded declined by 12.2 per cent to 1.14 billion units, valued at N19.29 billion, and exchanged in 17,804 deals.

TRANSCORP was the most traded stock by volume and value at 156.62 million units and N2.96 billion, respectively. Analysing by sectors, the Industrial Goods (+7.8%), Oil & Gas (+2.7%), and Consumer Goods (+0.9%) indices recorded gains, while the Insurance (-2.1%) and Banking (-1.9%) indices settled lower.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 42 tickers lost relative to 32 gainers. IKEJAHOTEL (-9.8%) and ROYALEX (-9.8%) topped the losers’ list, while CONOIL (+10.0%) and ETERNA (+10.0%) recorded the most significant gains of the day.