Market Bleeds N108bn As CBN Policy Shock Roils Investor Sentiment

The Nigerian stock market opened the week on a turbulent note, shedding a hefty N108 billion in market value as investors digested the Central Bank of Nigeria’s sweeping directive halting dividend payouts by banks, freezing director bonuses, and curbing fresh offshore investments.

The move, perceived by many as a tightening signal, sent ripples through the financial markets, dampening sentiment and triggering a wave of selloffs in banking and energy counters.

At the close of trading yesterday, the Nigerian Exchange’s All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by 170.77 points, or 0.15 per cent, to settle at 115,258.77.

Market capitalisation declined correspondingly from N72.788 trillion to N72.680 trillion. The rout was led by heavyweight and mid-tier stocks, notably Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM), Conoil, Zenith Bank, Oando, and United Bank for Africa (UBA), which all recorded notable price contractions.

“This policy pivot by the CBN has rattled confidence in the banking sector,” noted a Lagos-based fund manager. “Investors are now recalibrating their portfolios in light of the regulator’s tougher stance, and capital is beginning to seek safer, yield-bearing assets.”

Market breadth painted a grim picture, with 45 decliners overwhelming 19 gainers — a ratio that underscores the breadth of investor retreat. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills posted the steepest loss of the day, sliding by 10 per cent to N101.30 per share.

C&I Leasing dropped 9.68 per cent to close at N4.20, while University Press contracted 9.09 per cent to N5.00. Other notable losers included FCMB Group, which slumped 8.59 per cent to N9.05, and Learn Africa, which declined 8.43 per cent to N3.80.

On the gainers’ ledger, Guinea Insurance led with a 10 per cent appreciation to 77 kobo. Ellah Lakes rose by 9.93 per cent to close at N4.76, while Legend Internet advanced 9.87 per cent to N7.79.

May & Baker Nigeria gained 9.74 per cent to finish at N16.90, and Fidson Healthcare climbed 9.64 per cent to N42.10. Trading activity mirrored the market’s cautious tone.

Total volume traded fell by 22.70 per cent to 721.751 million units, worth N22.010 billion, exchanged in 22,100 deals. Banking stocks dominated the tape, with Access Holdings topping the chart with 92.702 million shares valued at N1.905 billion.

UBA followed with 91.363 million shares worth N3.085 billion, while Zenith Bank saw 76.848 million shares change hands for N3.556 billion.

