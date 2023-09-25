Mark tasks 10th NASS on legislative agenda to tackle national malaise

The House of Representatives said it will ensure that 14 million out-of-school children are back in school through its intervention framework. The Chairman, Committee on Alternative Education, Almustapha Aliyu, discl;osed this yesterday

According to him, the children will acquire various skills to become productive members of society. Aliyu said the intervention is targeted at addressing public education by tackling poverty and value gaps.

The committee said the intervention would be in partnership with government agencies to improve access to education for all Nigerian children. Aliyu said this is in line with the aspirations of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs-4) on qualitative and inclusive education for all. According to him, the project is tagged ‘Nigeria Mass Reduction of Out-of-School Children and Youth Project’ (NiMPROP), and it is proposed to last for a period of four years.

He said the project would significantly reduce the number of out-of-school children through the non-formal accelerated education system and other alternative schooling programmes. Aliyu said: “The government agencies that the committee is working with include the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children and the National Commission for Mass Literacy.

“Others include adult and non-formal education and the National Commission for Nomadic Education.”

He said the committee will also ensure that 16.5 million Nigerians are lifted out of poverty, which would ensure the return of out-of-school children to school. He said the necessary machinery has been put in place for the actualisation of the intervention as the House gets set to reconvene from its annual recess tomorrow. The chairman said part of the initiative was to significantly reduce poverty in the six geopolitical zones. Based on the statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the North East leads in the poverty index with 71.86 per cent of its population in poverty.

The North West is second with 64.84 per cent, with North Central having 42.70 per cent. Others are South East 42.44 per cent; South South 21.28 and South West 12.12 per cent.