Mark Lauds Amuka, Says Vanguard Publisher A Doyen Of Journalism

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has congratulated the Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Pa Sam Amuka, on the occa-sion of his 90th birthday.

In a goodwill message issued yesterday to news-men in Abuja, signed by his media aide, Mr. Paul Mumeh, Mark lauded Amuka’s monumental contributions to the jour-nalism profession and to Nigeria’s socio-political development.

He noted that both the media industry and the nation owe Amuka a debt of gratitude for his lifelong dedication and service. Reflecting on Amuka’s illustrious career, Mark highlighted his influential column in the defunct Dai-ly Times of Nigeria, which he said played a significant role in shaping national discourse and guiding the country’s development, even before the founding of Vanguard newspapers.

Mark urged Amuka to continue to share his vast experience and wisdom in leadership and jour-nalism with the younger generation, noting that his legacy remains a valuable resource.

He prayed for God’s continued grace upon Amuka’s life, wishing him good health, peace, and en-during wisdom in the years to come.

