Mark Condemns Herdsmen Attacks In Benue

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, has condemned the recent attacks on several communities in Benue by suspected armed herdsmen.

This is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Paul Mumeh, in Kano yesterday. Mark said the attacks had led to the destruction of lives and property worth billions of naira in the last few weeks.

He said the areas attacked include Otukpo, Agatu, Apa, Ohimini, Okpokwu, Ado, Ogbadibo, Gwer West, Gwer East, Katsina Ala, Logo and Ukum Local Government Areas of the state.

He said: “A few weeks ago, people were killed in Gwer-West leading to youths protest in the area. “Just last week, so many people were killed and others kidnapped in Otukpo axis.”

Mark said that it is heartwarming that some of the beasts involved in the dastardly acts have been apprehended by security agents.

“I urge all concerned to do a diligent investigation and ensure that all the people immediately and remotely involved should be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

