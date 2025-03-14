Share

On Friday, Mark Carney was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada at a ceremony held in Ottawa, New Telegraph reports.

The ruling Liberal Party overwhelmingly backed Carney to replace Justin Trudeau, betting his experience leading two central banks through historic crises will reassure Canadians facing a potentially devastating trade war.

“We’re going to get right to work,” he told reporters before taking the oath of office.

However, the first cabinet meeting will be held following the swearing-in ceremony.

According to a report, Carney will make his first diplomatic foreign trip as Prime Minister to Europe next week.

Carney is a political novice who has never won an elected public office, campaign skills will be tested soon with Canada likely headed for a general election in weeks.

He was an investment banker at Goldman Sachs before serving as governor of the Bank of Canada during the 2008-2009 financial crisis and also led the Bank of England through the turmoil surrounding the Brexit vote.

The newly sworn-in Prime Minister has sought to present himself as purpose-built to lead a country through a trade war with the United States, once Canada’s closest ally but now a country that Carney says Canada can “no longer trust.”

