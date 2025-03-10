Mark Carney Becomes Canadian Prime Minister

Share

A Canadian economist and politician, Mark Carney, has won the race to succeed Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister, New Telegraph reports.

Following his victory at the poll, Carney vowed to win the trade war against the United States (US) President, Donald Trump, as he takes charge of the country at a time of deep instability.

Carney, a former Governor of the Canadian Central Bank (CCB) and the Bank of England, beat three rivals in the Liberal Party’s leadership contest in a landslide.

In his victory speech, Carney attacked President Trump, who has imposed tariffs on Canada, saying he wants to make the country the 51st US state.

“Americans should make no mistake, In trade, as in hockey, Canada will win,” he stated.

READ ALSO

Carney is expected to be sworn in as Prime Minister in the coming days and will lead the Liberals in the next general election, which is expected to be called in the coming weeks.

Carney, now prime minister-designate, has never served in elected office.

The Liberal leadership race began in January after Trudeau resigned following nearly a decade in office. He had faced internal pressure to quit over deep unpopularity with voters, who were frustrated with a housing crisis and the rising cost of living.

Carney won on the first ballot on Sunday evening, taking 85.9% of the vote to beat his nearest rival, former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Loud cheers erupted as the results were announced to a crowd of some 1,600 party faithful in Ottawa, Canada’s capital.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

