Mark Calls For Stringent Measures To Tackle Herdsmen Menace

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has urged the Federal Government to adopt more proactive and decisive measures in tackling the growing menace of violent crimes, kidnappings, and armed herdsmen wreaking havoc across parts of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser, Paul Mumeh, Senator Mark suggested that violent and murderous groups be formally designated as terrorists and treated accordingly.

In his Easter goodwill message, the former Senate President expressed deep concern over the persistent violence, particularly in the North Central states of Benue and Plateau, which has claimed numerous lives and destroyed properties.

“We must not shy away from the truth,” he said. “If they are not terrorists, why are they killing people? Why are they destroying communities? Why are they chasing people away from their ancestral homes?”

Senator Mark condemned the continuous attacks by suspected armed herdsmen, stressing that their activities are intolerable and must be entirely prohibited.

“Nobody has the right to take another person’s life. These activities are not only criminal but also inhuman and must be stopped,” he declared.

Reacting to the repeated attacks on communities in Benue and Plateau States, Mark called on the Federal Government to proscribe open grazing nationwide and adopt enclosed ranching systems, which he described as best global practice.

Mark, whose Otukpo country home in Benue South has also reportedly come under attack, advocated for a more inclusive and comprehensive approach to national security.

He further proposed the creation of a well-equipped National Border Security Force (NBSF) to stem the flow of criminal elements into the country.

According to him, many of the attackers are suspected to have infiltrated Nigeria through porous borders from neighbouring countries.

“We must not allow criminal elements to stream into our country unchecked. It is time to rethink our border strategy. Perhaps we should consider fencing our borders like India, Israel, the United States, and Mexico,” he suggested.

The proposed NBSF, he said, would be tasked not only with policing Nigeria’s borders but also with combating terrorism, kidnapping, and other violent crimes.

Justifying his recommendations, Senator Mark stated: “A debilitating disease deserves a serious medication if it must be cured.”

He also extended his condolences to the governments and people of Benue and Plateau States, as well as to all families affected by the ongoing violence.

