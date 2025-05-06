Mark Angel Counters EFCC Over VeryDarkMan’s Arrests

Share

Popular comedian, Mark Angel has countered Economic And Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) over the arrest of controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan.

New Telegraph recalls that VeryDarkMan was arrested on Friday, May 2nd by EFCC while he was at the bank.

After much petition from social media users, colleagues, fans and followers, the EFCC in a post on their official page has disclosed reason for the activist arrest.

According to EFCC, VeryDarkMan was taken into custody following complaints from several petitioners on the allegation of cyberstalking.

Reacting, Mark Angel in a post, demanded for evidence proving that they actually invited him to their office.

He said; “EFCC just released a press statement saying that they invited Verydarkman and he refused to go that was the reason they arrested him. We want to believe what EFCC has just said.

“In fact, I personally want to believe it, show us evidence that you have, If he has done something and you want do your work. We will wait for you to do your work. Yeah, that is the law, show us that you invited him since that is the reason why you arrested him.”

Reaction trailing this posts:

@GregEkom wrote: “Too much work just to distract from Seyi Tinubu alleged NANS abduction na

Haba”

@DonyiboOyibo wrote: “Very unscrupulous people.”

@grind_charts remarked: “This is why trust is dead in Nigeria. You can’t throw someone behind bars and then start writing fiction to justify it. Proof or nothing.”

@ChurchillIgwe remarked: “I still don’t understand why all these content guys are using VDM’s case to chase clout. I’ve never seen any of you support him before now.”

